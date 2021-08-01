Critical Comparison: UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) and Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alarm.com and UMeWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 13.14% 15.41% 8.88% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Alarm.com and UMeWorld’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $618.00 million 6.70 $76.66 million $1.30 64.02 UMeWorld N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Risk and Volatility

Alarm.com has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alarm.com and UMeWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 0 4 5 1 2.70 UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alarm.com currently has a consensus price target of $93.78, indicating a potential upside of 12.69%. Given Alarm.com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alarm.com is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Alarm.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alarm.com beats UMeWorld on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

UMeWorld Company Profile

UMeWorld Ltd. is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. It focuses on the K-12 education market in China. The firm’s K-12 flagship, UMFun is a subscription-based online product, which provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments and productivity tools that improve the performance of educators and students via a proprietary online & mobile platform. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

