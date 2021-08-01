Critical Survey: First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 50.60% 11.96% 6.15% Brixmor Property Group 10.83% 4.42% 1.41%

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and Brixmor Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 0 3 6 0 2.67 Brixmor Property Group 0 6 2 0 2.25

First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $49.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.03%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus price target of $20.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.50%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Brixmor Property Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $448.03 million 15.79 $195.99 million $1.84 29.77 Brixmor Property Group $1.05 billion 6.49 $121.17 million $1.47 15.66

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brixmor Property Group. Brixmor Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Brixmor Property Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

