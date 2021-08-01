Crust (CRU) Trading Down 25.1% This Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

