Crust Network Price Up 76.1% This Week (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for about $43.49 or 0.00105388 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crust Network has traded 76.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $78.33 million and $17.42 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00057336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.43 or 0.00798294 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00040119 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

CRU is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,801,040 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

