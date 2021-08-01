Crust Shadow Price Reaches $0.0311 on Top Exchanges (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $3.11 million and $9,776.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00056917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.45 or 0.00803526 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005285 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00040295 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

CSM is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.