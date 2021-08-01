Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Cryo-Cell International has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.13.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 348.19%.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

