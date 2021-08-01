Crypto Sports (CSPN) One Day Volume Hits $148.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $324,175.04 and $148.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

