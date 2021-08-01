CryptoBlades (SKILL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.95 Million

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 55.3% lower against the dollar. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $37.52 million and $6.95 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for about $56.32 or 0.00142295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00101965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00135528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,740.10 or 1.00399255 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.38 or 0.00837188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,226 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

