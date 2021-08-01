CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Up 13.7% Over Last Week

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $571,279.87 and approximately $146.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00103636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00136647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,372.80 or 0.99767301 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.00827583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

