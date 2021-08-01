Crypton (CRP) Market Cap Reaches $369,572.52

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Crypton has a market capitalization of $369,572.52 and $3,213.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can now be bought for about $0.0872 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001846 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00056916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

CRP is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,239,990 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.