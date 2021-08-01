Cryptonovae Market Capitalization Reaches $1.06 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00101693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00135083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,988.66 or 1.00040012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.08 or 0.00825133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,731,636 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

