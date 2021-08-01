CryptoSoul Market Cap Achieves $379,307.92 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $379,307.92 and approximately $2,307.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00032182 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.00218498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013215 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,404,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

