CryptoTask (CTASK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $349,641.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded 19% higher against the dollar. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $620,461.18 and $349,641.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00043459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00133561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,621.17 or 1.00148712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.81 or 0.00827270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,488,491 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

