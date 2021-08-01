CUDOS Price Tops $0.0312 on Major Exchanges (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, CUDOS has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $41.11 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

CUDOS Profile

CUDOS is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,319,471,695 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

According to CryptoCompare, “​​​​​​​​CUDOS is a decentralised compute network that cn provide multiple blockchain ecosystems with the following benefits: – Trusted layer 2 validator network built on the Tendermint protocol- EVM and Wasm compatibility, in order for smart contracts to be deployed on CUDOS using Solidity or next-generation languages so long as they compile to WebAssembly. I.e. Golang, Rust, Java etc.- Cross-chain or Horizontal interoperability thanks to the network’s Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) integration, which allows for Cudos Network smart contracts to run on multiple networks.- 10x lower transaction and gas costs compared to those on PoW networks- A massively scalable network to facilitate more sophisticated smart contract operations- Higher performance with anywhere between 200 to 500 Peak TPS on the network- Access to a globally distributed layer 3 network of secure cloud, and compute, resources- Turing complete solutions for non-turing complete Layer 1 blockchain networksCUDOS aims to tackle the Blockchain scalability issue by providing a highly scalable layer 2 and 3 solution, connecting both onchain and offchain consumers to the network via smart contracts and APIs.The CUDOS token serves the following clear purposes: Network governance and operations, a staking mechanism for receiving blockchain and cloud workloads and as a medium of exchange (MoE).There is a maximum supply of 10 billion CUDOS tokens released over a 10 year period (starting from the 11th January 2021).”

CUDOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

