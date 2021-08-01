CUE Protocol (CUE) Market Capitalization Achieves $298,360.49

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $298,360.49 and $1,401.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $39.17 or 0.00094461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00101362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00133225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,408.15 or 0.99857165 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.26 or 0.00825383 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

