CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Hits $49.32 on Exchanges

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $375,647.40 and approximately $15,698.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded up 50.3% against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $49.32 or 0.00124147 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00102386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00135315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,721.41 or 0.99991782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.00829357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

