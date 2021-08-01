Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $107.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 37.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

