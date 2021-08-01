Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.69.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $12.04 on Friday. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.