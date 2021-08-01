Curecoin Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Curecoin has a market cap of $1.57 million and $335.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00354319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000664 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,183,011 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

