CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Up 33.3% This Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $28.03 million and approximately $148.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00053024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00032809 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00212837 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00033318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005874 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 146,762,189 coins and its circulating supply is 142,762,189 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.