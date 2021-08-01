CUTcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $191.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $26.59 million and $191.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00054396 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00032555 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00217815 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033150 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005930 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 146,804,719 coins and its circulating supply is 142,804,719 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

