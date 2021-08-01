Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,796 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.77% of Cutera worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 52,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

CUTR stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

