cVault.finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $222,012.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $77.19 million and approximately $222,012.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for about $7,719.18 or 0.18602005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00054326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.99 or 0.00787984 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00039526 BTC.

About cVault.finance

CORE is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

