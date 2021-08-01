cVault.finance Price Tops $7,073.27 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. cVault.finance has a market cap of $70.73 million and approximately $137,775.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for about $7,073.27 or 0.17814125 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00055445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.69 or 0.00795078 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00090933 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.