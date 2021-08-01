CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the June 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after purchasing an additional 101,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,654 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,702,000 after purchasing an additional 160,470 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.53. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

