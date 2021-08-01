CVCoin (CVN) Reaches Market Cap of $17.29 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003409 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CVCoin has traded up 64.5% against the dollar. CVCoin has a market cap of $17.29 million and $77,726.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00047326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00102760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00137171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,102.28 or 1.00305699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00827366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

