CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $142.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.25. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.84 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

