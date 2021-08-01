CyberFi Token (CFi) Market Cap Hits $12.94 Million

CyberFi Token (CURRENCY:CFi) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. CyberFi Token has a market capitalization of $12.94 million and approximately $340,581.00 worth of CyberFi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberFi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.67 or 0.00018755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberFi Token has traded up 65.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberFi Token Profile

CFI is a coin. CyberFi Token’s total supply is 2,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,293 coins. CyberFi Token’s official website is cyberfi.tech . CyberFi Token’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

