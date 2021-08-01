CyberMiles (CMT) Market Cap Hits $7.76 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and $993,023.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00054476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00355650 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,720.81 or 1.00037457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00030936 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00069113 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.