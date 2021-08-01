CyberMiles Market Capitalization Tops $8.29 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $965,105.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00351295 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,465.72 or 0.99925817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00031289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00071251 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

