CyberMusic Market Cap Tops $53,329.90 (CYMT)

CyberMusic (CURRENCY:CYMT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One CyberMusic coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMusic has a market capitalization of $53,329.90 and approximately $1,365.00 worth of CyberMusic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberMusic has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.82 or 0.00392880 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001320 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.23 or 0.00818343 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CyberMusic Coin Profile

CYMT is a coin. CyberMusic’s total supply is 15,500,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMusic is cybermusic.io . The official message board for CyberMusic is medium.com/@cybermusicio . CyberMusic’s official Twitter account is @CyberMusicIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberMusic

