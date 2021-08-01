Cypress Capital Group Buys 12,393 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 128.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.85. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

