Cypress Capital Group Sells 2,995 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.