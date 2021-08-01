Cypress Capital Group Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.2% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.05. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.