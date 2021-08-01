Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) vs. Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Critical Contrast

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cypress Environmental Partners and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Environmental Partners -1.99% -107.11% -2.64% Priority Technology 6.86% N/A -13.27%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cypress Environmental Partners and Priority Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Priority Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Priority Technology has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 157.35%. Given Priority Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 85.4% of Priority Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cypress Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priority Technology has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cypress Environmental Partners and Priority Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Environmental Partners $206.00 million 0.12 -$1.41 million N/A N/A Priority Technology $404.34 million 1.02 $25.66 million ($0.86) -7.12

Priority Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Cypress Environmental Partners.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Cypress Environmental Partners on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment provides inspection and integrity services on a variety of infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems and distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment provides midstream services including hydrostatic testing services and chemical cleaning related to newly-constructed and existing pipelines and related infrastructure. The Water & Environmental Services segment owns and operates Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. The company was founded by Peter C. Boylan III and Charles C. Stephenson Jr. in March 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management. It also offers CPX, a solution suite that offers automated payment services for customers, including virtual payments, purchase cards, electronic funds transfers, ACH payments, and check payments. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated accounts payable automation solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers in the rental real estate, rental storage, medical, and hospitality industries. Further, it offers managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves small and medium size businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

