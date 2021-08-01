CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Short Interest Up 33.1% in July

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CYTR opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33. CytRx has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

