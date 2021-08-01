D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 53,672 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,672 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Constellium worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 3.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 649,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Constellium by 31.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Constellium by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.61. Constellium SE has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $20.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

