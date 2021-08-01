D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Materion worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 235,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Materion by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter worth about $26,517,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $71.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.44. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

