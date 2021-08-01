D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.31 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth $57,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $739.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $638.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $472.84 and a 12-month high of $756.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

