D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,218 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 421.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 384,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,158,000 after purchasing an additional 311,132 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 51,846 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 192.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $106.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.81. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.