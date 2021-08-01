D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 104.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,129 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.49% of SLR Investment worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $18.88 on Friday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

