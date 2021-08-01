D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,369 Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kemper at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE KMPR opened at $66.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.76. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

