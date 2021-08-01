D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 114,710 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,710 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Deluxe worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,828,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,534,000 after purchasing an additional 367,740 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Deluxe by 2.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,315,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,154,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Deluxe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,048,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,989,000 after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deluxe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,022,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.25. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

