D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 316,624 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316,624 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103,519 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $3,789,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 434,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

NYSE HIW opened at $47.69 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

