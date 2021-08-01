D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 56,607 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,607 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE JBGS opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

