D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 5,836 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Sapiens International worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 156.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after acquiring an additional 799,047 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 622,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Sapiens International stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

