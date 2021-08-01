D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $3.63 Million Position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 346,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 110,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,861,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Spartan Acquisition Corp. II by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 544,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 46,026 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SPRQ opened at $8.21 on Friday. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56.

About Spartan Acquisition Corp. II

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

