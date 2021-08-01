Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lifted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $61.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. Research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

