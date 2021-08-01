DAEX Price Reaches $0.0112 on Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, DAEX has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $112,579.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

