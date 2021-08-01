DAO Maker (DAO) Price Tops $2.29 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 44.1% higher against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $84.13 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00005687 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00046832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00104112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00137193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,179.31 or 0.99950541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.87 or 0.00842966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,626 coins and its circulating supply is 36,800,845 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

